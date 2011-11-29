US STOCKS-Wall St flat as banks fall after weak data; Fed eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)
Position: Bank of Italy Governor
Incumbent: Ignazio Visco
Born: Nov. 21, 1949
Term: Six years
Key facts:
- Formerly number three at the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco was appointed to the top position in October as Mario Draghi left to become President of the European Central Bank.
- A distinguished academic and former chief economist at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Visco was previously the Bank of Italy's sherpa for G7 and G20 meetings and has wide international experience.
- He had good relations with former centre-right Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti but was also well regarded by the centre-left opposition, which welcomed his appointment.
- Considered open-minded and pragmatic, he is not ranked among the hawks on the ECB's governing council. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and David Cutler)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)
* Genon Energy - on June 12, co, Genon Americas Generation, Genon Entities entered into a restructuring support and lock-up agreement with nrg energy, holders