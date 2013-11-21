(Adds comments, details)
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME Nov 21 Italy is likely to introduce a 5
percent ownership cap on stakes in its central bank, a
government source said on Thursday, forcing shareholder banks to
sell part of their holdings in a move expected to yield a
capital gain.
The Bank of Italy is in the process of massively revaluing
its share capital, boosting the value of stakes held by domestic
lenders.
The revalued stakes would generate capital gains for banks
and tax revenues for the government at a time when lenders face
scrutiny by the European Central Bank in an upcoming sector
check-up and Rome is striving to cut its budget gap.
"The threshold should be 5 percent, it is a well-founded
assumption," a government source said, confirming a press
report.
The central bank's share capital is stuck at a value of
156,000 euros set in 1936. A panel of independent experts has
said it could be worth between 5 billion and 7.5 billion euros.
Italy's top two lenders Intesa Sanpaolo and
UniCredit own respectively 42 percent and 22 percent.
At present, the Bank of Italy does not allow banks to count
the stakes towards their regulatory capital, but this stance is
expected to change once the revaluation is complete and the
stakes become assets for sale.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Thursday the government
had postponed approval of a decree allowing the Bank of Italy's
capital revaluation because the European Central Bank had yet to
give its authorisation.
Letta said this should come in a matter of hours, but an ECB
spokesman said the bank had only recently received the request
from Italy and before giving an opinion it needed time to
analyse it and for the governing council to approve it.
Letta said the government would meet again next Tuesday to
approve the decree.
Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday that the
government was also set to change the law to allow the Bank of
Italy to buy the stakes that the banks would be forced to sell
under the plans for a new ownership ceiling.
This would be a temporary arrangement because there is not
yet a market for such assets, the paper reported.
The possibility of selling the stakes to the central bank
means they can be included among assets for sale, yielding a tax
gain for the government.
