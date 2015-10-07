MILAN Oct 7 The Bank of Italy's liabilities towards other central banks of the euro zone rose in September to 235.66 billion euros ($265 billion) from 214.59 billion euros a month earlier, data showed on Wednesday.

The Bank of Italy's position within the Target 2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, is monitored because its rising can be a sign of financial stress.

But seasonal factors, such as the end of a quarter, also affect it.

September's figure was the highest since April 2013 when Italy's Target position rose to 242.13 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9112 euros) ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Reporting by Sara Rossi)