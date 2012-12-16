MILAN Dec 16 Italy can confront current
financial market tension without asking for the activation of
the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme, Bank of Italy
Governor Ignazio Visco told daily La Stampa on Sunday.
While a deep recession and political uncertainty will weigh
on the country in coming months, the central banker said he
believes Italy has overcome the worst phase of the debt crisis.
The ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT), or
bond-buying scheme, is a tool created to face deep financial
difficulties, said Visco in the interview.
"Italy suffered from such deep problems at the end of last
year but it reacted and was able not only to maintain market
access, but also to reduce tensions," Visco said.
Rome's 10-year borrowing costs soared to a euro lifetime
high of nearly 8 percent in November 2011. At that time the
country was under strong pressure to ask for international aid,
but a new technocrat government headed by Mario Monti was able
to reassure markets through an austerity programme.
Italian government reforms and the build up of effective
euro zone financial backstops - the European Stability Mechanism
and the ECB's OMT - helped Rome reduce market pressure to
bearable levels, according to the central banker.
"Now the situation is characterised by lower tension, while
the (ECB's bond-buying scheme) was created to face really acute
situations in which borrowing costs are pushed well above what
is justified by a country's economic fundamentals," Visco said.
Italy's debt costs have fallen sharply compared with the
peak of the crisis, Visco said. Some analysts suggested last
week Rome should ask for the ECB's support after Monti's recent
decision to leave office early rattled financial markets.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Potter)