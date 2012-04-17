ROME, April 17 Italy's austerity measures will
bring about an "ample improvement" in the country's public
accounts over the next two years even though the economy is
contracting this year, the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday.
Gross domestic product fell by about 0.7 percent in the
first quarter of this year, in line with the final quarter of
2011, and industrial production contracted 2 percent in the
first quarter, the central bank said in its quarterly bulletin.
A recovery in growth toward the end of the year will depend
on financial markets and the yields on Italy's sovereign bonds,
the central bank said.
Bad loans to businesses are at their highest level since the
crisis began and will be a factor of risk in coming months,
according to the central bank.
(Reporting By Steve Scherer)