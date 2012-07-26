ROME, July 26 Italian pharmacists held a one day strike against government spending cuts on Thursday which closed more than 90 percent of chemists' shops across the country, industry association Federfarma said.

Pharmacists have been angered by spending cuts announced by Prime Minister Mario Monti which will cut 26 billion euros from expenditure over three years and put strict limits on how much health authorities, which reimburse the cost of many drugs, are allowed to spend on pharmaceuticals.

The cuts were made as part of a drive to slash the cost of Italy's notoriously wasteful health system but Federfarma says they have hit the wrong targets and put patient care at risk.

Federfarma president Annarosa Racca said around 93 percent of pharmacists across Italy had taken part in the protest.

"This high level of participation in the strike shows clearly that pharmacists cannot put up with further unsustainable cuts which reduce services to citizens and make them pay for the waste of others," she said in a statement.

Federfarma, which was already at odds with the government over plans to open up the sector to more competition, says the cuts put some 20,000 jobs at risk across the industry and will cost the average pharmacy around 40,000 euros annually. (Reporting By Daniele Mari)