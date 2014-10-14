MILAN Oct 14 Italy's biggest utility Enel on
Tuesday inked a memorandum of understanding with Bank of China
potentially making available up to 1 billion euros ($1.26
billion) of financing to the utility over the next five years.
Enel Chief Executive Francesco Starace signed the deal in
Rome with Bank of China chairman Tian Guoli in the presence of
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi, according to a statement.
"We will be given access to the bank's financial expertise
while returning to our new partner the strength of Enela as an
international integrated player in the utility sector," Starace
said.
The financial options available to Enel include loans,
credit support as well as project and trade finance for
activities both inside and outside of China, the statement said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7911 euro)
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)