MILAN, July 21 Italian state lender Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is close to agreeing the sale of a 35
percent stake in a vehicle controlling Italy's energy grids to
the State Grid Corporation of China, sources close to the matter
said on Monday.
"CDP is in the final stages of talks to agree the sale of
the stake to the Chinese group," one of the sources said.
As part of an Italian privatisation drive to cut public
debt, CDP is trying to sell up to 49 percent of CDP Reti - the
vehicle that controls gas grid Snam, and soon, power
grid Terna.
The sale of a 35 percent stake in CDP Reti to the Chinese
group could be reached within days, a second source familiar
with the matter said.
CDP's Chief Executive Giovanni Gorno Tempini is travelling
to China with Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on
Wednesday and Thursday. According to one of the sources, a
meeting has been organised between Gorno Tempini and executives
of the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC).
CDP was not immediately available to comment while CSGCC did
not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.
Sources have previously told Reuters that SGCC and
Australia's Industry Funds Management were the only suitors
interested in buying a significant stake in CDP, though they did
add CDP was also seeking investment funds to buy smaller stakes.
Some concern has been expressed over SGCC, the world's
biggest state utility, having a stake in a vehicle controlling a
rival like Terna because of potential conflicts of interest.
Terna and SGCC are both interested in Greece's plans to sell
a 66 percent stake in power grid company ADMIE.
"Terna was unhappy at first, but under new management
they've now come around to the fact they need to let CDP know
what they don't want to see in terms of governance," a source
with knowledge of the matter said.
CDP Chief Executive Gorno Tempini, who has previously said
he expects a decision on an investor in CDP Reti by the end of
August, said on Monday the energy grid vehicle was worth at
least 6.8 billion euros ($9.2 billion).
