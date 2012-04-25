ROME, April 25 Italy's deputy Economy Minister
Vittorio Grilli will visit Beijing on Thursday, seeking to
persuade Chinese investors to buy Italian sovereign bonds, which
have come under growing pressure in the wake of the turmoil
hitting euro zone debt markets, according to a source with
direct knowledge of the visit.
"Grilli will meet representatives of China's financial
community tomorrow to seek investments in Italy, including
government bonds," the person told Reuters.
No further details were immediately available, but the trip
by Grilli, one of Italy's most senior finance officials, is
likely to include talks with representatives from the powerful
China Investment Corporation.
Italian officials have visited Asian capitals including
Beijing on various occasions since the outbreak of the eurozone
debt crisis, and Prime Minister Mario Monti himself made a
similar appeal for investment during a visit in March.
The latest trip by Grilli follows a renewed outbreak of
concern over Italian government bond yields, which have climbed
sharply in recent weeks amid fresh concerns about the solidity
of the weaker euro zone member states.