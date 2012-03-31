* Monti says worst of euro zone debt crisis apparently over
* Says Italy's labour rigidity deterred Chinese from
investing
* Says would have liked even bigger euro zone firewall
By Michael Martina
BEIJING, March 31 Prime Minister Mario Monti
urged China on Saturday to step up investment in Italy and tried
to reassure Beijing that the euro zone debt crisis was close to
resolution and tough economic reforms passed by his government
were working.
Speaking after meetings with officials including Premier Wen
Jiabao and the head of the China Investment Corporation (CIC),
Lou Jiwei, Monti said there had been clear interest in greater
cooperation but he had no concrete measures to announce.
"I don't want to be too ambitious but my hope is to generate
some new enthusiam on Italy," he told reporters.
"We underlined one of the aspects which in our judgment
should be reinforced, the aspect of investment," he said.
On the last leg of a tour that has also included Kazakhstan,
South Korea and Japan, Monti reiterated remarks he had made in
Tokyo - that the worst of the euro zone debt crisis appeared to
have been resolved.
"No one can say the euro zone crisis is totally over, and I
think it would also be a dangerous attitude for Italian policy
if we were to come into a state of complacency," he told
reporters.
But he said the crisis was "virtually over" and fears that
Italy could become a new flashpoint had eased since the turmoil
last year which swept away Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and
brought Monti's technocrat government to power.
"This so far has not happened, and I believe it will not
happen. So allow me no complacency at all, but some relief on
this point," he said.
He welcomed the creation of a 700 billion euro firewall to
ward off future outbreaks in the euro zone crisis but said he
would have preferred an even bigger shield, on the basis that
the larger the firewall, the less likely it was to be used.
PRESSURE
Monti's unelected government has passed a series of painful
spending cuts, tax rises and pension reforms to help cut Italy's
huge public debt but has run into difficulties after an initial
honeymoon period in which market confidence improved sharply.
In particular, Monti faces growing pressure over labour
reforms that are strongly resisted by unions and by the
centre-left Democratic Party, which backs his government in
parliament in a coalition with the centre right.
Monti says the reforms, which would weaken the strong
employment protection enjoyed by some Italian workers, are
needed to attract badly needed foreign investment and help make
the job market fairer for younger workers.
He said the CIC's Lou Jiwei had told him the CIC had
considered investing in Italy last year but had decided against
it, partly over concerns about the rigidity of labour market
regulations.
"They hesitated to go further because they saw some problems
in the Italian economy. One of the problems that was
specifically mentioned was an insufficiently flexible labour
market," Monti said.
Monti says rules which make it hard for companies to fire
employees with permanent contracts discourage them from hiring
full-time staff and condemn growing numbers of mainly younger
workers to a series of insecure, temporary jobs.
In a mark of the opposition he faces at home on the issue,
Susanna Camusso, head of the CGIL, Italy's biggest trade union
federation, repeated demands that the government drop one of the
key elements of the planned reform.
She said Article 18 of the Italian labour code, which
ensures that workers deemed to have been wrongfully dismissed by
their employers have the automatic right to reinstatement was a
fundamental "measure of the freedom and dignity of workers".
The CGIL will join the other main union federations in a
demonstration on April 13 against the government's reforms and
plans a day-long general strike to demand that the Article 18
protections are preserved.