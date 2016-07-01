* Around 50,000 Chinese live and work near Florence
* Violent clash unusual in decades-old Chinese community
* Area is suspected to be hotbed of financial crime
By Silvia Ognibene
FLORENCE, Italy, July 1 Violent clashes broke
out this week between police and the local Chinese community in
Prato near Florence in central Italy, home to one of the largest
concentrations of Chinese-run industry in Europe.
Tensions had been rising in the town, Italy's textile
capital, where people began emigrating from China in the
mid-1990s. Some 50,000 Chinese work in the area, making clothes
and handbags with the prized "Made in Italy" label.
Many of these firms thrive on the labour of illegal
immigrants, ignoring safety rules and evading taxes. The area is
also the focus of an investigation into allegations of money
smuggling worth 4.5 billion euros to China from Italy between
2006 and 2010.
Trouble started on Wednesday when state health officials,
who stepped up checks after seven people died in a fire at a
garment workshop in 2013, went to inspect a factory.
The owner reacted angrily when an inspector raised minor
violations of health and safety rules, shoving the inspector and
the police who were accompanying him, according to a police
source.
Chinese workers then barricaded themselves inside the
factory, and hundreds more gathered outside, throwing stones and
bottles at the police carrying truncheons and shields who went
in to disperse the crowd. Two Chinese citizens and a policeman
were injured.
Regional president Enrico Rossi said on Friday that he had
discussed the incident with Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni.
Rossi vowed to tackle crime in the area, where he said half
of all economic activity is illegal, 1 billion euros ($1.11
billion) in taxes go unpaid every year, and money is laundered
through international transfers.
"The situation is unacceptable," Rossi told Reuters. "We
need the Chinese community to respect the law and integrate, we
cannot have 'free zones'. We will keep up inspections to clean
up this immense production system."
Chinese officials in Florence went to the site of the
clashes and Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told a
news conference on Friday that the situation was under control.
China had asked Italy "to enforce the law in a civilised
way, conduct fair investigation and protect the security and
lawful rights and interests of Chinese citizens in Italy".
Hong also advised Chinese people in Italy to "defend their
rights and interests in a law-abiding and rational way", his
ministry said on its website.
In the aftermath of the clash, the factory owner and a
worker were arrested on suspicion of causing injury and
resisting public officials.
Protesters gathered outside the court that confirmed the
arrest order, saying public officials used excessive force when
inspecting the factories.
"We want justice," said a protester who gave his name only
as Luca, and said his parents had come from China.
($1 = 0.8974 euros)
(writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Kevin Liffey)