ROME Dec 18 Four people were killed and at
least seven were injured when an apartment block collapsed onto
another overnight in Palermo's historical city centre, Sicilian
emergency services said on Tuesday.
The accident is the latest of several similar incidents in
Italy, where illegal construction and lax building standards are
rife. The building that collapsed had a newly added top floor.
Firefighters and police discovered the bodies of two men
aged 54 and 82 during initial searches, and later on Tuesday
morning rescued a girl from the rubble.
Searches during the day found the bodies of two women aged
80 and 74. Seven people were slightly injured, Italian media
reported.
"We heard creaking and stones slipping, and instinctively we
got out of the building," a woman who lived in one of the
buildings told reporters.
Gaetano Vallefuoco, head of the firefighters in Palermo,
told reporters the collapse was due to structural problems and
was not due to a gas leak.
