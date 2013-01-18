* Frescoes found beneath layers of dirt and pollution
* Roman spectators left graffiti celebrating gladiator's
victory
By Naomi O'Leary
ROME, Jan 18 Italian restorers cleaning the
Colosseum have discovered remains of frescoes indicating the
interior of one of the world's most famous monuments may have
been colourfully painted in Roman times.
The 2,000-year old arena, where gladiators fought bloody
battles for the entertainment of crowds, originally looked far
different from the stone ring that has become one of the symbols
of Rome.
Working in a passage closed to the public for decades,
restorers scraped off years of limescale and black pollution
from car exhaust to discover remains of the frescoes, their
vivid red, blue, green and white colours still visible.
"This is a beautiful archaeological surprise," Mariarosaria
Barbera, Rome's archaeological superintendent told Reuters on
Friday. "Even in a monument as well known as this one, studied
all over the world, there are still new things to discover."
The team also discovered ancient sketches by spectators who
painted crowns and palm trees, symbols of victory celebrating
the success of gladiators they supported.
The Latin word "VIND", referring to victory or revenge, was
also found.
Restorers discovered the frescoes in a passage leading to
the highest level of seating, a wooden gallery reserved for the
lowest classes and furthest from the action in the arena.
Senators had seats on the first floor, while the emperor and
Vestal Virgin priestesses had special boxes with the best
views.
Blue pigment was a costly luxury at the time, so its use in
a corridor leading to the cheap seats indicated the rest of the
stadium's interior may have been intricately decorated too,
Barbera said.
The frescoes likely date from after 217 AD, when a fire
destroyed the wooden gallery that topped the Colosseum.
NEW RESTORATION
Known in Roman times as the Flavian Amphitheatre, the
Colosseum has suffered heavily in two millennia, not least from
pollution from a road ringing the monument just steps away.
The exterior of the building visited by millions of tourists
each year was originally covered in gleaming white marble that
was removed over the centuries to be used elsewhere.
The frescoes were discovered during the monument's first
comprehensive restoration in 73 years, a 25 million euro ($33.39
million) project to clean the entire building by 2015.
After the restoration, some 25 percent more of the Colosseum
will be open to visitors, particularly the underground network
of tunnels, storerooms and cages.
The project is funded by luxury shoemaker Tod's,
one of several private investors to step in to help the indebted
Italian government maintain the country's wealth of historic
monuments. [ID: nL5E8NECPQ]
Restorers have cleaned only a small part of the monument so
far, and hope to reveal the detail of what the frescoes depict
underneath marks left by centuries of visitors.
Written in a modern script, the name "Luigi" was scratched
into a well-preserved red section of fresco. Nearby was scrawled
the date "1620", and "J. Milber from Strasbourg, 1902".
($1 = 0.7486 euros)
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)