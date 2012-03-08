ROME, March 8 Italy's government will
review its special powers over major state-controlled firms
operating in strategic sectors such as energy and defence, the
prime minister's office said on Thursday, following pressure
from the European Commission.
The Italian government can effectively block the takeover of
several major, partly privatised companies, including Eni
, Finmeccanica and Enel, because of
its "golden share" holdings in sectors of strategic national
interest.
The Commission said in November it could take Italy to the
European Court of Justice because it believed Italian laws
breached EU rules on free movement of capital.
It said at the time it would give the new government of
Mario Monti a grace period to deal with the issue.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby)