* Campari, Amplifon, Astaldi to vote on scheme end-Jan
* Funds worry about scheme raising power of controlling
investor
By Agnieszka Flak and Maria Pia Quaglia
MILAN, Jan 15 Italian companies are beginning to
shed their reluctance to open their shareholder base to
outsiders, coaxed by new legislation that strengthens the voting
power of long-term investors.
Parliament passed the measure last year. It was aimed at
encouraging Italian small and medium firms to expand their
capital base amid a recession and credit crunch.
It lets companies give investors who hold stock for more
than two years up to two votes at shareholder meetings for every
one share they own. Similar multiple-vote schemes exist in
France, Britain and Northern Europe.
The aim is to convince family-owned firms that make up the
core of Italy Inc to list more shares on the stock market
without necessarily losing control of a company they have in
some cases owned for generations. This long-standing reticence
has made Italian companies overly reliant on bank lending at a
time when banks are tightening their taps.
So far, three companies are trying to make the change.
Beverages group Campari, builder Astaldi and
hearing aid firm Amplifon are all holding shareholder
meetings this month in order to put the required change in their
statutes to a vote.
As a way to jump-start the new system, the government is
allowing companies that vote on the changes this month to
approve the shift by a simple majority. From next month, a
two-thirds majority will be required.
"The possibility of increasing the free float, dilute and
raise funds for growth made us take advantage of this
opportunity," Amplifon Chief Executive Franco Moscetti said.
Moscetti said the company hadn't decided whether Amplifon
would increase the free float right away, but he said it was
important to have the opportunity. Ampliter N.V., the holding
company of Amplifon's founding family, owns nearly 55 percent of
the group.
There are risks, however.
Some investment funds say the measures could concentrate
power into the hands of a small group of shareholders to the
detriment of minority stockholders by giving core investors
significantly higher voting powers or allowing them to reduce
their stakes without relinquishing control.
That might prompt foreign investors to shy away from
Italian stocks or at least reduce their exposure, fund managers
said.
Sergio Carbonara, founder of Frontis Governance, a small
firm that advises investment funds on how to vote at shareholder
meetings, says the risk is that Italy reverts to the time when a
small group of banks, big companies and rich families controlled
large firms with small investments and through opaque corporate
pyramids and shareholder pacts.
"The biggest risk is that this would give control to a
narrow group of majority shareholders," said Carbonara. "This
would be a step backwards in Italian governance which has seen
very positive developments in the last two years."
BACKWARD STEP?
Italian business has tried hard in the past few years to
shake off its reputation as being under the sway of the
so-called "salotto buono". The expression, which literally means
"fine drawing room", refers to an elite clique of investors who
controlled big companies, cooperated to protect their own
interests and shielded companies from takeover.
Several of these shareholder pacts are in the process of
being dissolved, most notably the one that controlled indebted
phone group Telecom Italia.
When the so-called loyalty share scheme was introduced last
year, some observers said it might convince Italian companies to
keep their legal base in Italy. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
last year moved its legal base to the Netherlands where
the option to grant multiple voting rights to long-term
investors was already in force.
The move tightened the founding Agnelli family's grip on the
carmaker. Though the family has a stake of around 30 percent, it
has nearly 50 percent of voting rights, making a hostile
takeover, or even a management change backed by minority
shareholders, more difficult.
The controlling shareholders behind Campari, Amplifon and
Astaldi all have more than a 50 percent stake, meaning the
statute change is likely to be approved at all three upcoming
shareholder meetings. The voting power of these controlling
shareholders would then rise to up to around 70 percent, giving
them a two-thirds majority at future meetings. They could also
choose to reduce their stake without losing de-facto control.
Campari said the long-term commitment of its shareholders
was "extremely beneficial" to the company and that rewarding
loyal investors would be in its best interest.
Proxy firm Glass Lewis is nonetheless urging investors at
all three companies to vote against the scheme, saying it would
treat shareholders unequally. ISS, another proxy firm, is due to
publish its recommendations on the three companies this week.
Institutional investors usually follow the recommendation of
proxy advisors.
"We are most worried about small to medium enterprises where
the families will now be able to control shareholder meetings
with fewer shares," said Stefano Colombi, head of equity
investments at asset manager Mediolanum Gestione Fondi.
Alessandro Penati, chairman at asset manager Quaestio
Capital Management, said the scheme would further weaken
minority shareholders. The risk is that Italy's stock market
could become "even more marginalised and irrelevant than it
already is".
(Additional reporting by Paola Arosio and Massimo Gaia; editing
by Alessandra Galloni and Janet McBride)