MILAN Feb 3 Institutional investors and
independent directors at some of Italy's biggest companies have
called on the government to scrap plans to facilitate a scheme
that will strengthen the voting power of long-term shareholders.
Italy last year introduced a law allowing companies to amend
their bylaws to boost the influence of longer-standing investors
by granting them multiple votes for each share they own.
Drinks group Campari, builder Astaldi and
hearing aid firm Amplifon adopted the scheme last
week, taking advantage of a short-term provision under which
only a simply majority was required to change their statutes.
From this month, a two-thirds majority is needed for such a
change. However, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government is
discussing a proposal to restore the simple majority rule until
the end of 2015.
"If the objective of the government is to attract capital
into the country, this is completely counterproductive," said
Karina Litvack, a non-executive director at oil and gas group
Eni and one of signatories of a letter to Renzi.
The petition, sent to Renzi, economy minister Pier Carlo
Padoan and market regulator Consob on Monday, was signed by 20
investment funds, including Fidelity, UBS Global Asset
Management, Schroders, Amundi and Aviva, and more than 90
academics and board directors.
They argue that passing the scheme would become a mere
formality for many companies in Italy, where 90 percent of
listed companies have some form of dominant shareholder.
By insisting on the two-thirds majority rule usually
required for a statute change, the signatories hope minority
shareholders will be given a greater say.
Otherwise Italy risks that "international investors pack up
and take their capital elsewhere," Luca Enriques, a professor of
corporate law at the University of Oxford said in a press
release accompanying the letter.
Italy introduced the multiple-vote scheme to convince small
and medium-sized firms to list more shares on the stock market
without necessarily losing control of a company they have in
some cases owned for generations.
But some investment funds say the measures could concentrate
power into the hands of a small group of shareholders to the
detriment of minority stockholders.
