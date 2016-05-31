FLORENCE, Italy May 31 The prison sentence
against the former captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner
for his role in the deadly 2012 shipwreck was upheld on Tuesday
by an Italian court.
Both Francesco Schettino, who was commanding the ship when
it hit rocks off the Tuscan island of Giglio, killing 32 people,
and the prosecutor had appealed against the 16 years and one
month sentence handed down last year.
But the Florence appeals court upheld the term.
Schettino was found guilty last year by a different court of
multiple manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and abandoning his
passengers in one of the highest-profile shipping disasters in
recent years.
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, Writing by Isla Binnie; Editing
by Alison Williams)