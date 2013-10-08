ROME Oct 8 Divers searching the wreckage of the
Costa Concordia cruise ship on Tuesday found remains of a body
thought to be one of the two missing victims, Italian officials
said.
The body was believed to be that of Russel Rebello, an
Indian who worked as a waiter on the liner that capsized after
it hit rocks off the Italian island of Giglio in January 2012,
killing 32 people.
The only other person still missing is Italian passenger
Maria Grazia Trecarichi.
The ship was hauled upright last month, giving divers access
to parts that had been submerged.
Rebello's family have told of how the 33-year-old Mumbai
native stayed on the ship to help evacuate others.
"I have been waiting for this news for 21 months... We hope
that the other lady will immediately be found," said Rebello's
brother Kevin.
The ship's captain, Francesco Schettino, is on trial for his
role in the disaster and is accused of manslaughter, causing a
shipwreck and abandoning ship. His lawyers argue he was not the
only person to blame for the accident.
The ship is due to be towed away from the Mediterranean
holiday island next spring and broken up into scrap.
