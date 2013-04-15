(Adds reaction from Costa Cruises)
By Silvia Ognibene
GROSSETO, Italy, April 15 An Italian judge began
hearing a request on Monday to send the former captain of the
Costa Concordia and five other ship's officers to trial over the
accident which sank the liner with the loss of 32 lives in
January 2012.
Prosecutors are seeking to have the 52-year-old captain,
Francesco Schettino, tried on charges including manslaughter,
causing a shipwreck and abandoning ship.
Schettino, appeared in court in the Tuscan town of Grosseto
wearing a grey suit and blue striped tie for the opening of the
pre-trial hearings, which are expected to run until April 24.
If convicted, he could face 20 years in jail but his lawyer
said the case should not go to trial.
"This was an accident at work. You cannot criminalise a man
because he had an accident while working," Francesco Pepe told
reporters during a break in the hearing.
Judge Pietro Molino will also consider whether five other
officers should face charges ranging from manslaughter to
failure to cooperate with marine authorities.
The luxury liner had just begun a Mediterranean cruise when
it came too close to shore, hitting a rock that tore a gash in
its hull and causing it to capsize in shallow waters just
outside the port of Giglio.
Both Schettino and the ship's owners Costa Cruises were
heavily criticised over both the accident and the chaotic
night-time evacuation of more than 4,000 passengers and crew.
Costa paid 1 million euros ($1.31 million) to settle potential
criminal charges although the payment did not affect civil
lawsuits.
The other people who could face trial are bridge officers
Ciro Ambrosio and Silvia Coronica, helmsman Jacob Rusli, cabin
services manager Manrico Giampedroni and the fleet crisis
coordinator, Roberto Ferrarini.
Separately, lawyers for the local government in Giglio said
it was seeking at least 80 million euros in damages from Costa.
A lawyer for the company, a unit of the world's largest
cruise operator, Carnival Cruises, part of Carnival Corp
, said it aimed to compensate parties that had suffered.
"We will not try to avoid our responsibilities to compensate
those who genuinely suffered loss," Alessandro Carella said
following Monday's hearing.
Another Costa lawyer, Marco De Luca, said the company should
be allowed to seek damages for the loss of the cruise liner, a
position opposed by lawyers representing victims of the crash.
"Apart from the victims, Costa is the one that suffered the
most damage. We lost a 500 million-euro ($655-million) ship," De
Luca told the court.
Schettino was held up to ridicule after investigators of the
accident said he brought the 290-metre-long (951-ft) Concordia
too close to shore in a manoeuvre meant to "salute" Giglio
island, and then left his ship before the evacuation was
complete.
A coastguard's telephoned order to the captain, "Get back on
board, damn it!" became a catch phrase in Italy after the
accident prompted a bout of national soul-searching over
responsibility and leadership during times of crisis.
($1 = 0.7635 euros)
(Writing by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)