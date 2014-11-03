ROME Nov 3 A corpse found in the wreck of the
Costa Concordia is thought to be that of the last person
unaccounted for almost three years after the luxury liner sank,
Italy's coast guard said on Monday.
Russel Rebello, an Indian who worked as a waiter on the ship
when it hit rocks and sank off the Tuscan coast in January 2012,
killing 32 people, had been the only person missing after the
disaster whose body has not yet been found.
A Coast Guard spokeswoman in the northern port city of
Genoa, where the 290-metre-long (957-foot-long) hulk was towed
for scrap in July, told Reuters a body found on the ship was
"assumed to be the last victim, Russel Rebello."
In August, authorities announced they had found remains on
the ship and would test them to see if they belonged to Rebello.
Italian media later reported that those remains were determined
to be lamb bones.
The sinking of the Concordia, a floating hotel as long as
three football pitches laid end-to-end, prompted a chaotic
night-time evacuation and one of the largest maritime salvage
operations in history.
Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Mark Heinrich