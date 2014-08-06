ROME Aug 6 Divers have found human remains in
the wreck of the Costa Concordia and will check whether they
belong to the one person still unaccounted for 2 1/2 years after
the luxury liner sank, Italian authorities said on Wednesday.
Russel Rebello, an Indian who worked as a waiter on the ship
when it hit rocks and sank off the Tuscan coast in January 2012,
killing 32 people, is the only victim of the disaster whose body
has not yet been found.
Rebello's relatives have been informed of the findings on
the third deck of the ship, which is due to be broken up for
scrap after being towed from Tuscany to the northern port of
Genoa in July.
It is also possible that the remains belong to Maria Grazia
Trecarichi, whose body was eventually found in the wreck in
October last year and whose family has also been told about the
new findings, the civil protection authority said.
The sinking of the Concordia, a floating hotel as long as
three football pitches laid end-to-end, prompted a chaotic
night-time evacuation and one of the largest maritime salvage
operations in history.
