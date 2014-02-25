ROME Feb 25 Italian consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in February, with sentiment declining over concern for household finances, data showed on Tuesday.

National statistics bureau ISTAT's headline consumer morale index dropped to 97.5 in February from 98.0 in January.

The result was below the median forecast in a Reuters survey of 15 analysts, which pointed to a reading of 98.5. Forecasts spanned from 97.4 to 101.0.

With unemployment at highs last seen in the 1970s and Italy's industrial base reeling after the country's worst post-war recession, consumer spending has been stuck in a deep slump.

Retail sales fell 2.1 percent in 2013 compared with the previous year, the biggest decline in the 23-year history of the index, ISTAT said in a report published earlier on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has pledged a series of quick reforms - including overhauling labour rules to create jobs - to jump start the economy after seizing power from his Democratic Party rival Enrico Letta this month.

Renzi, the youngest premier in Italian history, accused Letta of acting too slowly to revive the euro zone's third-biggest economy, which barely grew in the fourth quarter of last year after more than 2 years in recession.

Renzi won a first confidence vote in his newly formed government in the Senate overnight and faces a final one in the lower house, where his party commands a comfortable majority, later on Tuesday.

ISTAT's consumer confidence survey showed the sub-index measuring sentiment on personal finances fell to 98.3 from 100.3 in January, while one on the economic climate rose to 96.2 from 92.3.

The sub-index on the current situation fell to 96.7 from 99.0, and the index on the future outlook rose to 98.8 from 97.6.

Consumer spending has long been an Achilles heel of the Italian economy, which has been among the most sluggish in the euro zone since the single currency was created.

Analysts say ISTAT's consumer confidence index shows little immediate correlation with spending patterns, though it does reflect longer term trends. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)