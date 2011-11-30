MILAN Nov 30 The head of Italy's market authority Consob told an Italian daily the European Banking Authority's request that banks must mark to market their sovereign holdings is "plainly questionable" and risks triggering a credit crunch in Italy.

Giuseppe Vegas told la Repubblica daily on Wednesday that Consob is in talks with the Bank of Italy to ask for a reassessement of these rules as the recapitalisation efforts needed risk forcing banks to limit lending.

"In Italy there is a banking worry. Money is not circulating anymore. The main risk is a spread of a credit crunch," Vegas said.

"Based on EBA's criteria banks must boost their capital. They can either tap markets or sell assets," he said adding that raising capital was more challenging that selling assets under present circumstances.