ROME, June 13 The chief of Italy's market watchdog Consob on Monday shrugged off criticism of his role in supervising bond sales by banks after the industry minister spoke of "grave mistakes" being made in the handling of the matter.

Last year, thousands of Italians lost savings invested in bonds after four small banks declared bankruptcy under tough European rules requiring shareholders and holders of junior or subordinated debt to shoulder some of the pain in a bank rescue.

In a statement, Consob chairman Giuseppe Vegas acknowledged pressure had been brought to bear on him from some members of the government. But Vegas said the criticism was based on media reports that he had already responded to.

"I believe I have shown the accusations made against me are groundless," he said.

Earlier on Monday Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Consob had committed "grave errors" in its oversight of bond sales by banks to retail clients.

Calenda's comments were made in reference to a TV report broadcast earlier this month on RAI state television when investigative news programme "Report" revealed what it said was a letter to Vegas.

In the letter, a Consob division head refers to "indications" made by Vegas that banks remove risk probabilities from their bond prospectuses, Report said.

The letter, dated May 3, 2011, said that according to Vegas's recommendations "banks will be invited to not insert information on probabilities in the prospectus and will ask that they be eliminated should some banks do it of their own initiative".

"I don't believe it's up to the government to comment, but grave errors were made. Report is right," Calenda said.

After the airing of Report on June 5, Consob said there had never been a legal requirement to include risk probabilities in bond prospectuses, either nationally or at a European level. It denied that Vegas had said risk probabilities should be removed.

"CREDIBILITY OF INSTITUTIONS"

Deputy Economy Minister Enrico Zanetti said last week that Vegas should quit.

"The credibility of institutions like Consob must be preserved and this can sometimes happen by taking a step back. By not resigning, Vegas is damaging the institution," he said.

Italy has been struggling to shore up its banking system, which is fragmented and laden with bad loans, and both Consob and the Bank of Italy have come under pressure to improve oversight of lenders.

Vegas took over at Consob in December 2010 after being nominated by then-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. His mandate ends in December 2017.

Last year, when junior bond holders lost their savings, Consob said sale prospectuses for junior bonds always detailed the risks.

