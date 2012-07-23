GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, bond yields rise after Comey statement; oil plunges
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
PARIS, July 23 France's AMF stock market watchdog said it would not follow moves by Italian and Spanish regulators to reinstate bans on the short selling of shares in financial institutions, saying the move was not justified at this stage.
"The situation in the markets, at this point, would not seem to justify such a decision," the AMF said, adding that it was in touch with its European counterparts. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
* Total financings raised in May increased 18% from previous month, and up 125% compared to May 2016 for Toronto Stock Exchange