PARIS, July 23 France's AMF stock market watchdog said it would not follow moves by Italian and Spanish regulators to reinstate bans on the short selling of shares in financial institutions, saying the move was not justified at this stage.

"The situation in the markets, at this point, would not seem to justify such a decision," the AMF said, adding that it was in touch with its European counterparts. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)