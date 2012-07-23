* Spain bans short-selling on all stocks for 3 months
* Italy's new ban on short-selling to run until July 27
* Earlier bans expired in February
By Tracy Rucinski and Stephen Jewkes
MADRID/MILAN, July 23 Spain and Italy
reintroduced bans on short selling on Monday to discourage
speculative trading after stock markets fell steeply in response
to fears that Spain might need a full-blown bailout.
The two countries had both banned short-selling last year
when markets were also volatile, but they had lifted the bans in
February.
"Given extreme volatility in European stock markets that
could disturb the orderly functioning of financial activity it
is necessary to review stock markets' operations in order to
ensure financial stability," Spain's stock market regulator CNMV
said in a statement.
It said its decision to ban short selling had followed the
ban by Italy, where regulator Consob said it was being
reinstated because of the current situation affecting financial
markets. French regulator AMF, which has banned
short selling in the past, said it had no plans to follow suit.
The fears that Spain may need a full sovereign bailout
triggered a broad sell-off on European shares, with the Italian
and Spanish blue-chip indexes falling more than
5 percent to a record low before recovering.
Italian banks and insurance companies are under heavy
pressure as Spain's woes drive Italian bond yields higher,
depressing the value of the government bond portfolios held by
Italian banks and insurers.
Shares in Italian banks recouped some of their heavy losses
in late trading on Monday after the Italian market watchdog
reinstated its short-selling ban.
By the close, the Italian banking index was
down 1.3 percent. At 1200 GMT the index had been down 4.3
percent. Spain's banks recovered earlier losses, to close 0.8
percent higher.
The European banking index ended down 2.7 percent,
while the FTSEurofirst 300 index finished 2.4 percent
lower.
But stock market traders said the ban had also increased
nervousness that the euro zone debt crisis might get worse.
"Every time they do short selling bans, it exacerbates the
problem because people flee risk assets," Justin Haque,
pan-European trader at Hobart Capital Markets said.
A London-based derivatives broker said: "(The ban) implies
that regulators want to protect their shares, and particularly
banking shares, and the speculation will therefore be they see
things or have information that is not currently in the market."
Short-selling is a common way for hedge funds and other
investors to bet on falling share prices. Traders borrow stocks
to sell them in the hope of scooping them up later at a lower
price and pocketing the difference.
The Spanish stock market regulator has banned short selling
on all securities for three months, while Italy banned short
selling on banking and insurance stocks until July 27. Both were
effective immediately.
In Spain, the regulator said the ban, which will not apply
to market-makers, encompasses any operation on stocks or
indexes, including cash operations, derivatives traded on
platforms as well as over-the-counter derivatives (ie financial
instruments not traded on exchanges).
The CNMV also said it might extend the ban for another three
months beyond Oct. 23.
'Naked' short-selling, where traders do not even borrow the
stocks before selling them, is not allowed under Spanish or
Italian rules.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the
European Union markets watchdog, will have coordination powers
from November to impose short-selling curbs more widely to avoid
distortions in share trading across borders.
It said on Monday it was informed of Italy's and Spain's
decisions and had no further comment. Shares in many big
companies are traded on several platforms and not just their
national exchange.