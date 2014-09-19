BRIEF-Eaton Vance says consolidated assets under management of $380.9 bln on March 31
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management
ROME, Sept 19 Consip, the body that oversees purchasing for Italy's public sector, said on Friday it had launched a tender for cloud computing contracts worth 1.95 billion euros ($2.51 billion).
The group said it had invited 12 groups to submit bids. (1 US dollar = 0.7786 euro) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto)
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management
* Dean Foods Co says co, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese announced strategic collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: