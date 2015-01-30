(Repeats story to fix format)
By Francesca Landini and Paola Arosio
MILAN/LONDON Jan 30 A consortium comprising
private equity firms Bain Capital and Advent International has
entered the race to buy Italian bank services provider ICBPI,
filing a bid just short of 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion), two
sources close to the matter said.
Buyout group Permira has already presented a 2.2 billion
euro unsolicited offer for Istituto Centrale Banche Popolari
Italiane (ICBPI) which specialises in payment services, sources
said last week.
The cooperative bank owners of ICBPI are expected to hire
advisors in the coming days, the sources said, adding Mediobanca
and Equita were seen as frontrunners.
Advent International declined to comment, while Bain Capital
was not immediately available to comment on the matter.
ICBPI, which earns fees on payment, clearing and credit card
services provided to cooperative banks, has annual gross profits
before provisions of around 100 million euros, according to one
source.
ICBPI's shareholders plan to launch a formal auction
process, senior bankers said, adding other private equity funds
would likely be invited to take part.
Italian cooperative lenders decided to put the bank up for
sale to raise fresh capital following last year's review of
Europe's banks, one source told Reuters last week, adding the
asset was booked at a very low value by most of its
shareholders.
Credito Valtellinese is the biggest shareholder in
ICBPI with a 20.4 percent stake, followed by Banco Popolare
with 16 percent. Unlisted Banca Popolare di Vicenza
and Veneto Banca both have stakes of around 10 percent each
while Popolare Emilia Romagna owns 8.7 percent.
($1 = 0.8830 euros)
(Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London. Editing by
Jane Merriman)