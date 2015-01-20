MILAN Jan 20 Private equity fund Permira has
offered 2.2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) to buy Istituto
Centrale delle Banche Popolari Italiane(ICBPI), an Italian bank
specialising in payment services owned by domestic cooperative
banks, two sources close to the matter said.
Some Italian cooperative banks are under pressure to beef up
their capital base after a yearlong health check of euro zone
lenders by European authorities concluded in October.
One of the sources said the decision to sell the ICBPI
holdings stemmed from the need to raise fresh capital following
last year's banking review.
Shareholders in ICBPI are set to reap significant capital
gains from the sale as the book value of the stakes is much
lower than the price offered by Permira, the source said.
"The book value in most cases is very low," the source said
adding ICBPI's top management was handling the matter with
"great urgency and secrecy."
The Bank of Italy must clear the sale.
Credito Valtellinese is the top shareholder in
ICBPI with a 20.4 percent stake, followed by Banco Popolare
with 16 percent. Unlisted Banca Popolare di Vicenza
and Veneto Banca both have stakes of around 10 percent each
while Popolare Emilia Romagna owns 8.7 percent.
The reports come as the Italian cabinet started a meeting on
Tuesday to discuss scrapping the one-vote-per-investor rule for
the cooperative or 'popolari' banks, a measure that analysts say
would open the way to a wave of consolidation in the sector.
ICBPI earns fees on payment, clearing and credit card
services provided to Italian cooperative banks. One source
estimated its annual gross profit at around 100 million euros
before provisions.
Permira and Credito Valtellinese declined to comment on the
issue. Banco Popolare and Popolare Emilia Romagna had no
immediate comment.
($1 = 0.8625 euros)
