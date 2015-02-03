MILAN Feb 3 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi stuck by plans to shake up Italy's cooperative banks on Tuesday, and said he was ready to call a confidence vote to pass a decree reforming the sector.

In January, the government approved an emergency decree scrapping the one-vote-per-investor rule that gives shareholders equal voting rights regardless of the size of their stake.

The move came into force immediately, but must be approved by parliament within 60 days to become law.

"Parliament can improve it, but I see no reason for not getting past the one-man, one-vote principle," Renzi said on "Porta a Porta", a talk show on RAI state TV.

The move affects the 10 biggest cooperative, or "popolari", banks. Analysts said the reform could trigger mergers and acquisitions in the sector. (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Stephen Jewkes)