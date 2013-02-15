By Lisa Jucca
MILAN Feb 15 Corruption probes at three major
companies have hurt corporate Italy's image with investors and
revived memories, just a week before an election, of the
scandals that devastated Italian politics in the 1990s.
Defence firm Finmeccanica, oil group Eni
and Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the world's oldest bank
and Italy's third largest, all face judicial probes into crimes
ranging from bribing foreign officials to accounting fraud.
"We're facing something very like Tangentopoli," outgoing
Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Friday, referring to the
"Bribesville" scandals 20 years ago. Monti, a technocrat
appointed to pull Italy out of a crisis in 2011, is now
campaigning on a centrist ticket.
The separate investigations have been going on for months,
but prosecutors have taken high-profile steps lately, starting
with the discovery of big losses on financial derivatives trades
at Monte dei Paschi, a bank close to the centre-left Democratic
Party (PD), which leads in opinion polls for the Feb. 24-25
vote.
That was followed by Eni chief executive Paolo Scaroni being
formally placed under investigation last week over an allegation
that Eni's oilfield engineering subsidiary Saipem paid
bribes to win a contract in Algeria.
This week started with the arrest of Giuseppe Orsi, head of
partially state-owned Finmeccanica - which employs more Italians
than any other firm bar Fiat - over alleged bribes the company
paid to win an Indian helicopter order.
Orsi, Scaroni, Eni, Finmeccanica and the former executives
at the centre of the Monte dei Paschi probe deny any wrongdoing.
On Thursday, four executives at other firms were detained in
four other probes - ranging from embezzlement in the building of
a soccer stadium to market rigging. Among these was the former
head of Monte dei Paschi's finance department.
"Bribesville is Back," read a banner headline in the daily
La Repubblica on Friday, drawing parallels with the high-level
cases of political corruption that brought Italy's Cold War-era
party system crashing down two decades ago.
"A week before the vote, citizens are heading for the ballot
box through the rubble of a new Tangentopoli," it said in a
front-page editorial under the headline "Sins of the Elite".
Weary of corruption, Italians might welcome a crackdown, but
with an election looming, many have been quick to spot the party
connections of some of the major companies involved and to
suspect political motives, despite denials from the judiciary.
"Finmeccanica has been under the spotlight for a good 18
months, and suddenly there is an arrest," said Luca Caprai,
founder of Cruciani, a maker of macrame bracelets.
"If this is the beginning of a clean-up, it will be good for
the country. But I would not want to find out that the company
is paying for mistakes it never made."
While Monte dei Paschi, based in Siena, has links to the PD,
Finmeccanica chief Giuseppe Orsi was appointed with backing from
the Northern League, an ally of former conservative premier
Silvio Berlusconi, whose period in office was dogged by scandal
and ended 15 months ago to make way for Monti.
Media tycoon Berlusconi chided judges for pursuing
Finmeccanica, saying it simply acted like foreign competitors to
win sales. Monti in turn said on Friday Berlusconi was being
"provincial".
The companies at the centre of the scandals, which account
for nearly 30 percent of Italy's blue-chip stocks index, have
suffered heavy falls in their share prices in recent weeks.
Finmeccanica lost 11 percent in value in two days after the
arrest of Orsi. Centre-right politicians criticised not only the
judiciary but also Monti's government, arguing ministers should
have replaced Orsi last year when he was first investigated.
PELTED WITH COINS
Italy ranks 72th - between Brazil and Bulgaria - in a
Transparency International index that measures corruption in a
country as perceived by business managers, one of the worst
scores among rich Western nations. Major EU competitors France
and Spain rank 22nd and 30th, while Germany is in 13th place.
All of Italy's main parties have been implicated in graft,
leaving many voters with the feeling that little has changed
since the Tangentopoli scandals.
In another incident reminiscent of the Bribesville days, a
small group of protesters pelted former Monte dei Paschi
chairman Giuseppe Mussari, hitherto one of Siena's most powerful
figures, with coins and shouted "Thief!" as he walked into the
prosecutor's office to be questioned on Friday.
Italians will recognise it as a replay of the treatment
meted out to former prime minister Bettino Craxi, a symbol of
the Tangentopoli scandal, as he left a Rome hotel just before
fleeing for Tunisia in 1994.
Among analysts there is, however, some sympathy for
Berlusconi's view that Finmeccanica may be suffering for tougher
enforcement in Italy than, they believe, in competitor nations
against bribing foreign officials to win international tenders.
"For companies such as Finmeccanica, corruption is in a way
the result of globalisation; it's the hidden price that a
company must pay to get access to certain markets," said Stefano
Zamagni, a professor of economics at the University of Bologna.
"It is obvious that the economic damage is great."
Other major exporting countries also prosecute companies
caught bribing foreign officials to win contracts.
Many in business say they welcome efforts by Monti, a former
EU commissioner, to crack down on corruption among Italian
officials and hope the next administration can help improve
their country's reputation.
Though less ambitious than Monti's original proposal,
parliament endorsed new measures in November to increase
penalties for demanding bribes and other abuses of office.
"The current government has managed to push through an
anti-corruption law. This is maybe not exactly what people had
hoped for, but it is nonetheless a step forward," said Sandro De
Poli, chief executive of U.S. industrial giant GE's Italian arm.
"The issue has now been raised, and I hope the next
government can do better."