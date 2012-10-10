ROME Oct 10 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
unveiled plans for a corruption commissioner on Wednesday as the
government pushed ahead with an anti-graft law to shore up
public confidence in a political system battered by a succession
of lurid scandals.
With national elections just months away, a series of
scandals involving local government politicians has further hurt
the image of Italy's already widely distrusted political class.
The backlash is giving populist politicians a boost while
the traditional parties are in disarray, heightening the chance
that the vote will not give a strong mandate to anyone.
The cases, involving local politicians accused of embezzling
party funds to buy cars and luxury holidays have added new
urgency to the drive to approve an anti-graft bill that has been
languishing in parliament.
"The symbolic value of the law is high, especially with
elections on the horizon," said Alberto Vannucci, author of
"Atlas of Corruption", a book about Italian graft.
"Twenty years after forgetting about the issue, finally a
ruling class is doing something about a corruption problem that
has been forgotten for too long," said Vannucci
Two decades after the "Bribesville" scandals that brought
down Italy's Cold War-era political establishment, the new wave
of graft, sometimes involving organised crime, is playing out in
court houses, newspapers and on TV.
Police on Wednesday arrested a senior official in Lombardy,
Italy's richest region, for buying votes from the southern
Calabrian mob, which is deeply embedded in the north. That came
after Monti dissolved the government of the southern regional
capital Reggio Calabria because of mafia infiltration.
"Corruption was systemic before the bribesville scandal, and
it remains systemic today," Vannucci said.
The latest polls show the scandals have boosted Genoese
comic Beppe Grillo's populist 5-Star Movement. It has become the
second-largest bloc behind the leading centre-left Democratic
Party, relegating the once-dominant People of Liberty (PDL)
party of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to third place.
To shore up confidence in the political system and show that
something is being done to stem corruption, Monti's unelected
technocrat government is trying to push through an anti-graft
bill that the Senate will vote on next week.
The bill, which has languished in parliament for two years
without being approved, increases penalties for some forms of
fraud and bribery, introduces new crimes like influence
peddling, and bars convicted swindlers from running for all
levels of office.
If approved in the Senate next week, it will go to the lower
Chamber of Deputies before becoming law.
The government on Wednesday also unveiled legislation to
create an anti-corruption commissioner with investigative
powers, and announced constitutional changes to regain control
over spending by regional governments that have been at the
centre of many shocking cases.
OYSTERS AND CHAMPAGNE
The tales of extravagant corruption come as Italians suffer
in a deep recession and under painful new taxes introduced by
Monti to save the euro zone's third-biggest economy from a
Greek-style debt crisis.
In the region of Lazio, which includes Rome, a highly paid
regional party official allegedly siphoned off millions of euros
of public campaign financing to holiday in the French Riviera,
dine on oysters and champagne at exclusive restaurants, and buy
a BMW 4x4 when it snowed in Rome, according to prosecutors.
He was arrested earlier this month, and another Lazio
regional official was put under investigation for misusing
public funds on Wednesday, judicial sources said. The PDL head
of the Lazio government was forced to resign over the scandal.
Pictures of toga-wearing Lazio officials partying last month
coincided with news that U.S. company Alcoa had started shutting
down its aluminium smelter on the island of Sardinia, putting
500 jobs at risk.
Monti said last week that the scandals had wrought
"incalculable damage" to Italy's image, and President Giorgio
Napolitano declared that rarely since World War II had the
country needed so badly "to recover its ideals and its sense of
morals".
Corruption cost taxpayers 60 billion euros last year,
according to the country's audit court, and about 4.5 million
Italians were offered bribes, a European Commission survey
published in February estimated.
THE MOB
Both recent cases in Lombardy, which includes Italy's
financial capital of Milan, included Calabria's 'Ndrangheta,
which has overtaken Sicily's Cosa Nostra as Italy's
most-powerful organised crime syndicate, according to
investigators.
"Fighting corruption is also fighting organised crime,"
Giovanni Kessler, head of the European Union's anti-corruption
office OLAF, told Reuters in his office in Brussels.
Kessler, who was formerly an Italian anti-mafia magistrate,
encouraged the quick adoption of the new anti-graft legislation
that the Senate is voting on.
"In Italy, we have a criminal code that dates back to the
early 20th century, and the definitions of corruption were
written in the 1930s. You cannot fight corruption with the tools
you had 80 years ago," he said in an interview.
Berlusconi, who has repeatedly been tried for corruption and
is currently facing three other court cases, will still be able
to run for parliament in the election, which is expected to take
place in April, even if the new anti-graft legislation passes
because he has never been convicted.
Critics of Berlusconi say that during his 17-year domination
of politics which ended when he was forced out in favour of
Monti last November, the anti-corruption drive of two decades
ago was systematically undermined.
"Berlusconi has been very damaging, both symbolically and in
concrete terms," said the author Vannucci, who is also a
professor of politics at the University of Pisa.
His PDL party has borne the brunt of the recent scandals.
The officials arrested in Lombardy and Lazio were both members
of the party. The PDL governor of Lombardy is also under
investigation for corruption.