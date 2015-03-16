FLORENCE, Italy, March 16 Italian police arrested four people and placed 51 under investigation on Monday in a probe into corrupt management of contracts for public works including a stretch of a multi-billion euro high-speed train line.

Police in Florence imprisoned two people and placed two under house arrest in the latest probe into the kind of widespread graft which Italy has long struggled to root out of business and politics.

The contracts in question are worth a total 25 billion euros ($26.33 billion), senior special operations policeman Mario Parente said at a news conference.

One of those arrested was named as Ercole Incalza, who until late last year held a senior position in the public works department of the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

The investigation started with a probe into contracts to build part of the high-speed TAV rail line near Florence and unearthed a much broader web of wrongdoing, said chief prosecutor Giuseppe Creazzo.

"We believe there is strong evidence of guilt," he said.

Endemic corruption continues to blight Italian business and politics despite Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's pledges to tackle the problem. Italy ranked 69th in Transparency International's 2014 Corruption Perceptions Index, joint last in the European Union with Bulgaria, Greece and Romania.

The latest arrests follow three major corruption scandals in 2014 engulfing high level businessmen and politicians involved in Venice's flood barriers, Milan's Expo world fair, and public contracts in Rome.

($1 = 0.9496 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Gavin Jones)