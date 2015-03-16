FLORENCE, Italy, March 16 Italian police
arrested four people and placed 51 under investigation on Monday
in a probe into corrupt management of contracts for public works
including a stretch of a multi-billion euro high-speed train
line.
Police in Florence imprisoned two people and placed two
under house arrest in the latest probe into the kind of
widespread graft which Italy has long struggled to root out of
business and politics.
The contracts in question are worth a total 25 billion euros
($26.33 billion), senior special operations policeman Mario
Parente said at a news conference.
One of those arrested was named as Ercole Incalza, who until
late last year held a senior position in the public works
department of the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.
The investigation started with a probe into contracts to
build part of the high-speed TAV rail line near Florence and
unearthed a much broader web of wrongdoing, said chief
prosecutor Giuseppe Creazzo.
"We believe there is strong evidence of guilt," he said.
Endemic corruption continues to blight Italian business and
politics despite Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's pledges to tackle
the problem. Italy ranked 69th in Transparency International's
2014 Corruption Perceptions Index, joint last in the European
Union with Bulgaria, Greece and Romania.
The latest arrests follow three major corruption scandals in
2014 engulfing high level businessmen and politicians involved
in Venice's flood barriers, Milan's Expo world fair, and public
contracts in Rome.
($1 = 0.9496 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Isla Binnie, editing
by Gavin Jones)