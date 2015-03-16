(Adds details of case, comments from Lupi, TELT, 5-Star)
FLORENCE/ROME, Italy, March 16 Italian police
arrested four people and placed 51 under investigation on Monday
in a probe into corrupt management of contracts for public works
including part of a multi-billion euro high-speed train line.
Police in Florence detained two suspects and put the other
two under house arrest in the latest probe into the kind of
widespread graft that Italy has long struggled to root out of
business and politics.
The contracts in question are worth a total 25 billion euros
($26 billion), senior special operations policeman Mario
Parente told a news conference.
One of those arrested was named as Ercole Incalza, who until
late last year held a senior position in the public works
department of the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry and had
served under several governments.
According to the arrest warrant, the probe found that one of
those arrested had helped arrange a work contract for Transport
Minister Maurizio Lupi's son. Lupi rejected the accusation.
The investigation began with suspicions over contracts to
build part of the high-speed TAV rail line near Florence. It
eventually unearthed a much broader web of wrongdoing including
rigged contracts for the Milan Expo world fair, which was at the
centre of a corruption scandal last year.
"We believe there is strong evidence of guilt," said
Florence chief prosecutor Giuseppe Creazzo.
Endemic corruption continues to blight Italian business and
politics despite Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's pledges to tackle
the problem. Italy ranked 69th in Transparency International's
2014 Corruption Perceptions Index, joint last in the European
Union with Bulgaria, Greece and Romania.
Six years of on-off recession have created fertile ground
for the kickbacks and black economy that in turn prolong the
crisis, the head of Italy's top audit court said last month.
Monday's arrests prompted more calls to clean up the whole
system of public infrastructure procurement. The
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement called both for Lupi's
resignation and for a long-delyed anti-corruption law to be
passed in parliament.
The head of TELT, which is due to build part of a TAV line
between France and Italy, said the trans-Alpine project was
protected from corruption partly because it was overseen by
France and Europe as well as Italian authorities.
"We need to be strict. Those who supervise us need to be
even stricter than we are, but we operate within a framework
that objectively offers guarantees," TELT director general Mario
Virano told reporters in Rome.
