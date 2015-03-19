* Lupi faces calls to resign over public works contracts
* Parliamentary opinion appears to turn against Lupi
* PM Renzi met Lupi on Thursday, no comment on scandal
By Paolo Biondi
ROME, March 19 A senior Italian minister may
quit as early as Friday over a corruption inquiry that is
embarrassing Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government, two
parliamentary sources said.
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Maurizio Lupi has
faced mounting pressure to resign after police arrested four
people in a sweeping investigation over corruption in public
works contracts, the sort of graft that has long affected
Italy's chronically stagnant economy.
Lupi is not under investigation in the probe into contracts
worth 25 billion euros ($26.65 billion) for projects including a
high-speed train line and Milan's Expo world fair, but the links
between the suspects and his ministry have raised outcry.
He has not commented on the allegations of graft in his
ministry.
Renzi has faced widespread criticism for not doing more
during his year in office to tackle rampant corruption which
deters foreign investment in Italy.
On Friday Lupi, whose New Centre Right (NCD) party governs
in coalition with Renzi, will address parliament to explain his
position. Two lawmakers, one of them from the NCD, told Reuters
that he would probably announce his resignation.
If Lupi goes it will give the 40 year-old prime minister a
delicate political problem to replace him while maintaining the
balance of his right-left ruling coalition.
On Wednesday Lupi said he believed he still had Renzi's
backing, but that looked increasingly unlikely on Thursday as he
was criticised by lawmakers from Renzi's Democratic Party (PD).
Luigi Zanda, the PD's Senate leader, said the fact Lupi was
not under criminal investigation did not mean he had no case to
answer. "Politics has its rules and sometimes an objective
responsibility is enough to warrant resignation," he told the
Messaggero daily.
A former top official in Lupi's department was among those
arrested, and the warrants allege that one of the other suspects
helped secure a work contract for Lupi's son.
Prosecutors said the same suspect, a businessman involved in
lucrative public works contracts, had given the younger Lupi a
10,000 euros ($10,716) Rolex watch as a graduation present.
Six years of on-off recession in Italy have both allowed
corruption to spread and hampered its chances of returning to
economic growth.
If Lupi continues to resist, next Tuesday he faces a
parliamentary no-confidence motion tabled by the
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the small far-left party,
SEL.
On Thursday he met Renzi and Interior Minister Angelino
Alfano, the leader of the NCD, to discuss the situation. Renzi
has so far made no public comment on the Lupi affair.
