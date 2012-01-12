People of Freedom party (PdL) lawmaker Nicola Cosentino attends at the Parliament in Rome, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME Italy's parliament voted on Thursday to block the arrest of lawmaker and ex-treasury official Nicola Cosentino, a close associate of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, on accusations of mafia associations.

Naples magistrates had asked parliament to lift the immunity from arrest of Cosentino, a member of Berlusconi's People of Freedom party who is being investigated on charges of links to the Camorra, the Naples-area mafia. Cosentino has denied the accusations.

In a secret ballot, parliamentarians in the lower house voted 309 against arrest and 298 in favour.

Berlusconi said the outcome of the vote showed parliament was determined to defend its members.

"I knew this decision would be made by parliament, which can't give up the defence of its own interests," he told reporters on Thursday.

By voting to block the arrest, many lawmakers went against the recommendation of a parliamentary committee which said he should be taken into custody.

The former treasury undersecretary in Berlusconi's government is accused of close ties to the Casalesi clan that controls a swathe of territory north of Naples.

An arrest order by investigating magistrates seen by Reuters described him as "a national political go-between for the Casalesi clan".

The vote went along party lines, with most MPs in the centre-right bloc Berlusconi once led as prime minister opposing the arrest of one of their members.

Berlusconi was forced to step down in November to make way for Mario Monti to form a technocratic government after weeks of turmoil on financial markets pushed Italy's borrowing costs to unsustainable levels.

