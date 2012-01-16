GENOA Jan 16 The chairman and CEO of Costa Cruises on Monday said 2,300 tonnes of fuel were aboard the capsized cruise ship that ran aground off Italy's west coast, but that no sign of leakage could be seen so far.

Pier Luigi Foschi told a press conference cruise ships such as the Costa Concordia, which ran aground with more than 4,000 people on board, had "no safety problem".

Fighting back tears, he said the accident, in which at least 6 people were killed, would have an impact on the company's bookings.

"We have 1 million loyal customers...There will be an impact for us, but we are hoping that the confidence of our customers will be restored," he said.