ROME Feb 2 Police have seized hundreds of
thousands of euros worth of fake champagne in a workshop near
Padua, northern Italy, with counterfeiters looking to pass off
sparkling wine as Moet & Chandon.
Eight people face charges but no one has been taken into
custody, police said, after they found 9,200 bottles of prosecco
and a machine used to make the metallic wrappers that cover the
top of the bottles.
As well as the already-labelled bottles, which would have
fetched about 350,000 euros ($380,000), police said in a
statement they found a further 40,000 labels which, if used,
could have taken the illicit earnings to more than 1.8 million.
"The system was very detailed and specialised," said
Lieutenant Colonel Luca Lettere, noting that police were
investigating whether the people involved had counterfeited
other luxury goods.
"They chose champagne because it can be sold for such a high
profit. Buying prosecco for one or two euros, they can put it on
the market for 35 or 40 euros," he said. "We absolutely cannot
rule out that other goods may be involved."
