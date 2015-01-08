ROME Jan 8 Italian finance police on Thursday seized five sophisticated printing presses used to forge euro banknotes and a haul of unfinished fake 50-euro bills with a counterfeit value of more than 50 million euros ($59.3 million).

The seizure of fake banknotes from inside the warehouse of a sewer company south of Naples is one of Italy's largest in recent years, police said.

A court in the town of Nocera Inferiore ordered the arrest of five men for allegedly running the operation, while finance police are still working to uncover the distribution network for the bills, a statement said.

Police found large sheets of paper with the 50-euro watermark stashed behind a wood panel, and others in secret drawers built under the pavement.

Italy, and especially the area around Naples where organised crime groups thrive, is a hotbed for euro counterfeits. Less than four months ago, police arrested a man north of Naples with 17 million euros in fake 50-euro banknotes.

Last month, Italian police seized 556,000 euros in fake euro coins minted in China from a ship container in the port of Naples.

According to Italy's top counterfeit investigator in Naples, Gerardo Marinelli, half of all fake bills in the 19-country euro zone are printed in or around the city.

Thursday's seizure of more than a million partially completed 50-euro notes is far more than the 331,000 counterfeit notes of all denominations withdrawn by the European Central Bank in the currency bloc during the first six months of 2014.

That is a tiny fraction of the more than 16 billion notes the ECB said were in circulation. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)