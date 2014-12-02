ZURICH Dec 2 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said a regional court in Italy had upheld a decision by Italian antitrust authorities which found Novartis and Roche colluded in anti-competitive practices.

Novartis said on Tuesday it had only been verbally informed of the decision linked to the use of Novartis' Lucentis and Roche's Avastin and could not comment on the regional administrative tribunal of Lazio's rationale at this stage.

"Novartis firmly rejects the accusations of anti-competitive practices and any allegations of anti-competitive behavior are unfounded and without merit. We will take all necessary steps to appeal this decision to the appropriate Italian courts," the group said in an emailed statement.

Roche also said it strongly disagreed with the court's decision. "We reiterate that the charges are unfounded and will appeal the verdict. There was no collusion with Novartis," it said in an emailed statement.

In March, the Italian Competition Authority (ICA) said the two Swiss firms colluded to try to stop cancer drug Avastin being used to treat a serious eye disease, and fined the companies 182.5 million euros ($226 million).

(1 US dollar = 0.8070 euro) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Pravin Char)