MILAN, June 11 Prominent Italian businessman
Marco Tronchetti Provera was acquitted on Thursday in a case
about alleged industrial espionage at Telecom Italia
dating back to the early 2000s.
Tronchetti Provera, who headed Telecom Italia from 2001 to
2006 and is now chairman of tyre maker Pirelli, was
handed a suspended jail sentence of 20 months in July 2013 when
he was found guilty of using stolen information.
The businessman, who has always denied any wrongdoing,
appealed against the conviction, and in April he gave up his
right to benefit from Italy's statute of limitations.
"This matter has dragged on for 10 years, I was confident
truth would prevail," Tronchetti Provera, 67, said after he was
acquitted by a Milan appeal court on Thursday.
"I believe it shows one must trust the justice system even
when it is hard to do so."
Public prosecutors had asked for the earlier court decision
to be upheld.
The case revolves around the alleged purchase of hacked data
about the activity of an agency that was spying on Telecom
Italia during a dispute over the control of Brasil Telecom.
It was part of a broader probe involving accusations that
some former Telecom Italia employees spied on Italian public
figures by stealing sensitive data. An Italian judge shelved the
case last year.
(Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro; Editing by Pravin Char)