ROME, March 13 Italian EU harmonised consumer
prices (HICP) rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in February and
were up 0.1 percent year-on-year, national statistics office
ISTAT said on Friday, confirming preliminary data issued last
month.
ISTAT revised up its preliminary estimate for the main
domestic price index (NIC), rising 0.4 percent on the month and
down 0.1 percent on an annual basis, compared with an originally
reported 0.3 percent monthly rise and 0.2 percent annual fall.
Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at
a positive 0.6 percent year-on-year on the NIC index in
February, up from 0.3 percent in January. No core inflation data
is available for the HICP.
ISTAT gave the following details:
The EU-harmonised index (HICP):
FEB JAN DEC
Monthly change 0.3 -2.5 0.0
Yr/yr inflation 0.1 -0.5 -0.1
Index (base 2005=100) 117.3 117.0 120.0
The NIC index:
Monthly change 0.4 -0.4 0.0
Yr-on-yr inflation -0.1 -0.6 0.0
Index (base 2010=100) 107.2 106.8 107.2
ISTAT gave the following sector-by-sector breakdown for the HICP
in February:
Sector m/m yr/yr
Food 0.5 0.9
Alcoholic drinks, tobacco 2.7 2.7
Clothing -2.6 -0.2
Housing, electricity, fuel 0.1 -1.3
Domestic goods -0.1 0.3
Health spending 0.1 1.1
Transport 0.7 -3.0
Communications 0.0 -1.1
Recreation 0.7 -0.2
Education 0.0 1.9
Hotels, restaurants 0.2 1.0
Other goods, services 0.0 -0.1
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)