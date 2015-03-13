ROME, March 13 Italian EU harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in February and were up 0.1 percent year-on-year, national statistics office ISTAT said on Friday, confirming preliminary data issued last month.

ISTAT revised up its preliminary estimate for the main domestic price index (NIC), rising 0.4 percent on the month and down 0.1 percent on an annual basis, compared with an originally reported 0.3 percent monthly rise and 0.2 percent annual fall.

Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at a positive 0.6 percent year-on-year on the NIC index in February, up from 0.3 percent in January. No core inflation data is available for the HICP.

ISTAT gave the following details: The EU-harmonised index (HICP):

FEB JAN DEC Monthly change 0.3 -2.5 0.0 Yr/yr inflation 0.1 -0.5 -0.1 Index (base 2005=100) 117.3 117.0 120.0 The NIC index: Monthly change 0.4 -0.4 0.0 Yr-on-yr inflation -0.1 -0.6 0.0 Index (base 2010=100) 107.2 106.8 107.2 ISTAT gave the following sector-by-sector breakdown for the HICP in February:

Sector m/m yr/yr

Food 0.5 0.9

Alcoholic drinks, tobacco 2.7 2.7

Clothing -2.6 -0.2

Housing, electricity, fuel 0.1 -1.3

Domestic goods -0.1 0.3

Health spending 0.1 1.1

Transport 0.7 -3.0

Communications 0.0 -1.1

Recreation 0.7 -0.2

Education 0.0 1.9

Hotels, restaurants 0.2 1.0

Other goods, services 0.0 -0.1

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)