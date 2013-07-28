ROME, July 28 Several people died after a coach
plunged at least 15 metres off a viaduct in southern Italy on
Sunday, a spokesman for the fire service said.
Italian daily La Repubblica reported that at least seven
people had been killed when the coach, carrying about 40 people
back to Naples from a pilgrimage in the southern region of
Campania, crashed off the viaduct.
The fire service spokesman could not confirm the number of
victims but said rescue operations were continuing and that four
young children had been pulled alive from the stricken coach.
"The situation is dramatic," he said, adding that several
other vehicles had also been involved in the accident.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Alistair Lyon)