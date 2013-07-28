(Updates number of victims)
ROME, July 28 At least 24 people died on Sunday
after a coach plunged more than 15 metres off a viaduct in
southern Italy, a spokesman for the fire service said.
Eleven people have been pulled out alive from the stricken
coach and taken to hospital, some with serious injuries, the
spokesman said.
The coach was carrying more than 40 people back to Naples
following a pilgrimage in the southern region of Campania,
Italian daily La Repubblica reported.
"The situation is dramatic," said the fire service
spokesman, adding that several other vehicles had also been
involved in the accident. Rescue operations are ongoing.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Alistair Lyon and
Philip Barbara)