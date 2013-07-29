By Roberto Mignucci
| MONTEFORTE IRPINO, Italy, July 29
MONTEFORTE IRPINO, Italy, July 29 Thirty-eight
people were killed and 10 injured when a bus plunged off a
viaduct in southern Italy in one of the country's worst road
accidents.
Initial reports suggested that the coach was travelling at
speed and had hit four or five cars before crashing over the
roadside barriers on a stretch of road near Monteforte Irpino,
east of Naples, on Sunday night.
Many children were among the 50 people on board.
"It was an immense tragedy where we first had to rescue the
injured people who were trapped inside the coach and then
successively have had to work to pull out the bodies," said
Alessio Barbarulo, head of the local fire brigade division that
coordinated the rescue effort.
It was the second transport disaster to hit southern Europe
in the space of five days. Seventy-nine people were killed when
a high-speed train derailed in the Spanish pilgrimage town of
Santiago de Compostela on Wednesday.
Crushed wreckage from the coach lay on its side, while
bodies covered in white sheets were lined up on the road. It was
not clear for the moment whether there was any mechanical damage
to the vehicle's brakes or problems with its tyres, or whether
there was any fault on the part of the driver, who was killed in
the accident.
"You would think that the barriers on the viaducts and
bridges should prevent this type of accident but evidently it
seems the impact was so strong that even the barrier gave way,"
Barbarulo said.
Prosecutors have already opened an investigation into the
case.
All of the victims appear to have been Italians returning
from an excursion to the town of Telese Terme, known for its hot
sulphurous springs and a nearby lake popular as a fishing spot.
Local media said the stretch of road where the bus crashed had
been the scene of repeated accidents.
(Writing By James Mackenzie; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)