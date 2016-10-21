MILAN/ZURICH Oct 21 Credit Suisse has agreed to pay Italian authorities 101 million euros ($109.9 million) in taxes, late payment interest and penalties to settle its tax position in Italy, the Swiss bank said on Friday.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse also said it would pay Italy 8.5 million euros for administrative infringements in its previous cross-border business.

"This agreement brings to a close the investigation by Italian authorities into Credit Suisse AG's previous cross-border business with Italian clients," Credit Suisse said in an emailed statement, confirming information Reuters learned from sources in Italy.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank, had agreed in principle to pay about 100 million euros to settle its tax position in Italy.

($1 = 0.9191 euros) (Reporting by Emilio Parodi in Milan and Oliver Hirt in Zurich; Writing by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)