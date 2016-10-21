* Bank reaches 101 mln euros accord to settle tax position
* Also filed request to pay 8.5 mln euros to settle criminal
case
* Prosecutors allege bank helped clients transfer funds
offshore
By Emilio Parodi and Oliver Hirt
MILAN/ZURICH, Oct 21 Credit Suisse has agreed to
pay 109.5 million euros ($119 million) in taxes and penalties to
settle allegations by Italian authorities that it helped clients
transfer undeclared funds offshore, the Swiss bank said on
Friday.
Milan prosecutors had been investigating since 2014 an
alleged fraudulent system which was used to transfer up to 14
billion euros ($15.2 billion) to offshore accounts, mainly
through the use of insurance policies. Some 13,000 clients are
allegedly involved.
Credit Suisse AG was placed under investigation for alleged
money laundering carried out by its executives, who have not
been identified.
In a statement on Friday, the Zurich-based bank said it had
agreed to pay Italian authorities 101 million euros ($110
million) in taxes, late payment interest and penalties to settle
its tax position.
In addition, the bank also agreed to pay 8.5 million euros
for "administrative infringements in its previous cross-border
business." An Italian judicial source said that payment related
to a settlement request filed by the bank to Milan prosecutors.
The source said the prosecutors had approved the request,
but the final decision rests with a judge. If the settlement
agreement is accepted, the position of Credit Suisse in the case
would be closed, leaving under investigation the Italian clients
that allegedly benefitted from the system.
Under Italian law, filing for a settlement does not imply an
admission of guilt.
In March the bank said its business was "systematically
focused on declared assets and we have clear internal rules and
processes in place to ensure that we conduct our business in
accordance with the applicable laws in Italy."
The Italian unit of the bank is not involved in the case.
($1 = 0.9197 euros)
(Editing by Adrian Croft)