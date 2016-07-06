MILAN, July 6 Italy has arrested 11 people
accused of crimes linked to public events, including last year's
Milan Expo, and channelling money they collected to the Sicilian
mafia, police said in a statement on Wednesday.
Seven people were placed in custody and four others put
under house arrest on suspicion of money laundering, tax fraud
and conspiring to aid a mafia criminal group.
A corruption investigation led to the arrest of several top
Expo officials in 2014, blighting preparations for the world
fair. Milan prosecutor Ilda Bocassini said in the current case
neither event manager Fiera Milano nor the Expo itself were
accused of any crime.
Mafia investigations in northern Italy show how criminal
groups have spread from their traditional southern fiefdoms and
infiltrated legitimate businesses in the wealthier north.
Police accuse the gang arrested on Wednesday of issuing fake
receipts for work that was never carried out, avoiding taxes and
laundering money, partly through accounts based abroad.
The prime suspect is the de facto boss of several companies
that set up fairs and trade shows, including one that worked on
the Expo site, police said.
He had close links with a member of the Pietraperzia crime
family in western Sicily, who was also arrested on suspicion of
facilitating money laundering.
The gang collected cash in undeclared "black funds", and
police caught one of the suspects, a lawyer for the Pietraperzia
family, trying to take 700,000 euros ($775,460) to Sicily.
Around 5 million euros worth of assets and two real estate
properties in Sicily and the Lombardy region around Milan were
seized in the investigation.
The arrests on Wednesday are the latest high-profile episode
of graft in Italy. On Monday 24 people were arrested in Rome in
an investigation of tax fraud and other financial crimes that
involved a lawmaker from Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's ruling
coalition.
($1 = 0.9027 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie)