MILAN, June 14 European leaders must act
decisively to counter irrational and volatile financial markets,
the head of Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo
said on Thursday, urging joint debt issues at a European level.
In an article for the Wall Street Journal, Chief Executive
Enrico Cucchiani contrasted Italy's situation with Spain's and
said markets were irrational in punishing Italian banking stocks
following an aid deal for Spanish lenders.
"Spain's and Italy's underlying industrial conditions could
not be more different - and yet the markets still insist on
bracketing the two countries together," he wrote in the article
published on Thursday.
Cucchiani said banks in Italy had good capital bases,
balance-sheets and funding capabilities as well as liquidity.
The country runs a primary surplus and can boast one of the
world's highest wealth-to-GDP ratios, he said.
"It is clear that current markets are being driven more by
sentiment than reality," Cucchiani said.
Italy has seen its borrowing costs rise sharply on the back
of Spain's banking and budget troubles.
Ahead of a crucial summit of European Union leaders at the
end of June, Cucchiani urged them "to be proactive rather than
reluctantly and indecisively reactive".
"Unless we want to remain in thrall to volatile financial
markets, where rationality is a slave to fear, we deserve and
expect our political masters to do better," the CEO said.
"It is time to acknowledge that political delays create
higher spreads and higher borrowing costs that suffocate the
real economy."
