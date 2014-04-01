* Italy among first to legislate for equity crowdfunding
* Software startup raises funding in return for stakes
* Seen as force to stimulate struggling economy
By Naomi O'Leary
ROME, April 1 A software firm has become the
first Italian company since the country introduced a pioneering
crowdfunding law to raise target capital from investors buying
equity through an online portal.
Rome was an early mover in implementing a legal framework
for equity crowdfunding, passed as part of a 2012 package of
laws intended to encourage startups, which the government sees
as a way to boost growth and employment in a struggling economy
with record joblessness.
Equity crowdfunding resembles services offered by online
fundraising sites such as Kickstarter, through which creative
projects gather donations from supporters. It offers those who
give cash non-listed shares in return for their investment.
The startup, Diaman Tech Srl, raised 157,780 euro
($217,500), exceeding an initial target of 147,000 euro from 65
investors in a three-month fundraising effort that concluded on
Monday on online platform Unicaseed, the website shows.
The European Union sees equity crowdfunding and peer-to-peer
lending as a way small businesses and startups can access
elusive credit as banks rein in their loan books and hike their
capital holdings to meet stricter regulations.
The potential for equity crowdfunding was underlined when
Facebook paid $2 billion last week for Oculus VR Inc, a virtual
reality platform that got started with small donations from
thousands of people on Kickstarter.
Its earliest backers were given t-shirts in return for their
investments. Kickstarter does not allow projects to offer equity
or solicit loans.
NETWORK
Diaman Tech develops software that analyses potential
investments. Its chief executive Daniele Bernardi said its 65
investors included several small banks, and now own 20 percent
of the company between them in 300 shares.
Six of these bought more than 20 of the share packages,
which cost 490 euros each, meaning they will have voting rights
on the board. The funds raised will be used for software
development, selling the software and marketing.
"If things go well, though it will be hard, our idea is to
list on the AIM stock exchange within three years," Bernardi
said, referring to the London exchange for smaller, growing
companies. He also hopes to offer investors dividends in the
future.
Though convincing the dozens of investors took months of
work, all can buy Diaman software at a discount, and Bernardi
said an advantage of crowdfunding was that it allowed the
company to build up a supportive network in the industry.
"[The investors] are clients but can also promote our
software, so they can help us commercialise and develop. This is
a group that is invested in seeing our company succeed."
The company is still the only firm listed on the site,
demonstrating that Italian equity crowdfunding is still in its
infancy. A yacht design startup, Cantiere Savona, has raised
just over 10 percent of a 380,000-euro target on rival equity
crowdfunding site starsup.it.
($1 = 0.7256 euros)
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by Andrew Roche)